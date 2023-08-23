Saline County adopts 2024 budget with a 7.8% tax increase. Here's what you need to know.

Residents in Saline County will see a 7.8% increase in their property taxes next year as a result of an increase in parts of the budget.

Next year's $66 million spending plan marks a slight overall decrease from the county's 2023 budget because of lower expenditures in capital project funds. However, the amount of property tax necessary to support other expenditures — like road and bridge projects and higher county employee wages — is greater.

The county held a public hearing this week before it officially adopted the new budget in a unanimous 4-0 vote. Chair Bob Vidricksen said while a higher burden on the taxpayers is never his goal, he fully supports the budget as presented.

"With the increase for inflation for employees ... we feel like this is the best proposal that we've been able to come up with," Vidricksen said.

Saline County administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes, shown at an April Commission meeting, explained the budgeting process before the commission unanimously approved the adoption of the 2024 fiscal year budget, which comes with a 7.8% increase in property taxes.

Saline County hears from residents on next year's tax increase

In 2021, the Kansas Legislature amended a law to require that if a local government is going to exceed its revenue neutral rate, it must hold a hearing for those in addition to the regular budget hearing.

On Tuesday, the county held those hearings and heard concerns from a few community members.

Community member Scott Bontz, of Gypsum, asked for clarification on how much his taxes would increase.

"There's nothing in here, and nothing's been said today, that talks about the number for how much my taxes will increase," Bontz said.

County administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes explained that the tax rate for the county will increase 7.8%. How that increase impacts every individual property owner, he said, varies depending on their appraisal and assessment. Bontz said he didn't come to the meeting to complain, but wanted clarification on the process and appreciated the insight.

Another community member, Russell Vetter, expressed concern that the property tax will increase while a road has gone without improvements for some time.

"The proposal is wanting to increase my property taxes by over $1,000 this year, so I have at least 1,000 reasons why you can't do this," Vetter said.

After some conversation, commissioners James Weese and Bob Vidricksen suggested Vetter speak with the road and bridge department, which will be getting some extra funds from the budget as part of the increase.

Understanding the budget: What led to higher taxes in 2024?

Smith-Hanes went on to explain parts of the budget process for those in attendance. He detailed how property taxes are calculated in light of home appraisals and the budget the county sets. On the county's end, the rate will increase next year to fund certain services and expenditures.

"We all pay taxes and raising taxes can be painful," Weese said. "In due diligence, I believe this commission has ... got it down to bare-bones so that we can continue to give the same quality of service. This is the dollars it takes to do that."

What is a Revenue Neutral Rate?

This is a theoretical mill levy at which the county or any other entity would collect the same dollar amount of taxes that it collected in the prior year. If an entity levied $1 million in taxes in 2023, and if they wished to levy even $1 million and one dollars in 2024, they would be required to have a hearing under the law.

Saline County is proposing not just to exceed the revenue neutral rate, but to have a mill levy increase this year based on inflationary pressures for the budget.

What will the higher taxes go toward in Saline County?

There are three main categories that contributed to higher property taxes to support next year's budget: road and bridge improvements, higher county employee wages and funding positions at the new Saline County Jail.

A significant portion of the increase accounts for price inflation on products the Road and Bridge Department purchases for its projects.

Also worked into the budget is a 4.5% increase in pay for all county employees, except the commissioners. The 2024 budget includes wages for positions at the new jail site, which is set to begin operation this winter.

Adoption of the budget allows for the county to expend up to $66,106,326 from budgeted funds during 2024, with a property tax levy approximately 1.041 mills higher than the current year.

