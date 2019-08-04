Is Salini Impregilo S.p.A. (BIT:SAL) A Volatile Stock?

If you're interested in Salini Impregilo S.p.A. (BIT:SAL), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does SAL's beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on Salini Impregilo, we see it has a five year beta of 1.93. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If this beta value holds true in the future, Salini Impregilo shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Salini Impregilo fares in that regard, below.

How does SAL's size impact its beta?

Salini Impregilo is a small cap stock with a market capitalisation of €913m. Most companies this size are actively traded. It's not particularly surprising that it has a higher beta than the overall market. That's because it takes less money to influence the share price of a smaller company, than a bigger company.

What this means for you:

Since Salini Impregilo tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether SAL is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Salini Impregilo’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

