Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 15th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of August.

Salisbury Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.12 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Salisbury Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of $36.9. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Salisbury Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Salisbury Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Salisbury Bancorp paying out a modest 31% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Salisbury Bancorp, with earnings per share up 9.3% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Salisbury Bancorp's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were ten years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is Salisbury Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Salisbury Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

