Salisbury beating suspects return to court

Feb. 2—SALISBURY — Two local men charged with savagely beating a Kittens Gentlemen's Club bouncer nearly two weeks ago were back in Newburyport District Court on Monday for dangerousness hearings.

Peter Morrill, 32, and Jaice Fowler, 29, of Salisbury face charges of assault and battery with serious bodily injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. They are accused of attacking a club employee in the parking lot Jan. 21 after not being allowed to enter the Bridge Road strip club.

The two men were arraigned Thursday and ordered held without bail until the hearings Monday. The hearings were to determine if Fowler and Morrill posed too great a danger to the club employee or the public to be granted bail while awaiting trial.

Both were found to be dangerous by Judge Peter Doyle but while Morrill was released on several conditions and $2,500 cash bail, Fowler was ordered held.

Morrill posted bail shortly after his hearing and was expected to leave the courthouse by early afternoon. While awaiting trial, he must wear a GPS monitoring device and remain at home from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Morrill also must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and use a blood-alcohol level monitor. In addition, Morrill must stay away from Kittens, the employee and Fowler.

Fowler was out on bail for charges out of Haverhill and Newburyport district courts at the time of his arrest, according to Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy.

That prompted Doyle to revoke his release based on being charged with new criminal offenses. If Fowler successfully appeals Doyle's decision in Superior Court and leaves jail, he must stay away from Kittens, the club employee and Morrill.

Both men are due back in court Feb. 16.

During the hearing, Fowler's attorney argued that his client came to the rescue of Morrill, who was losing a struggle with the much larger bouncer and called the police report "mere allegations."

"My client was worried his friend was about to be murdered," the attorney said.

Salisbury police Officer Patrick Szymkowski and others responded to Kittens on Jan. 21 about 11:45 p.m. after learned the club's bouncer was "getting jumped" by multiple men.

By the time he and Officer Brian Smith arrived, Fowler and Morrill had taken off in a car. The bouncer was in the club office, bleeding from numerous facial injuries.

The bouncer told the officers he did not allow the two men into the club because they appeared to be drunk and that he then followed them into the parking lot. It was in the parking lot that the two men attacked him, kicking and punching him several times.

Szymkowski had to leave Kittens after hearing there was another fight taking place at the town's other strip club, Tens, but Smith remained to review video footage and gather more information. The video footage does not show the fight, however, just the two men appearing disheveled as they leave the parking lot.

By the time Szymkowski returned to Kittens, about 25 minutes later, the bouncer had been transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. The officer later learned the bouncer suffered broken orbital bones, a broken jaw and perhaps a torn rotator cuff, according to court documents.

Video stills were used to identify Fowler and Morrill, both of whom have criminal records and had drunken run-ins with local police in the months leading up to their arraignments last week, according to police reports.

Salisbury police Detective Brian Verney obtained arrest warrants for the two men shortly thereafter. Morrill turned himself in to police while it is believed Fowler was picked up by a different police department.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

