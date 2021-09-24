Salisbury break-in suspect returns to court

Sep. 23—SALISBURY — A Central Avenue man charged with breaking into a condominium and casing other apartments for possible future break-ins in April was back in Newburyport District Court on Thursday as his case winds slowly toward a possible resolution.

Charles J. Herbeck, 46, was arraigned April 15 on the following charges: breaking and entering of a building nighttime for a felony and malicious destruction of property more than $1,200. He posted $1,500 cash bail following his arraignment, according to court records.

On Thursday, Herbeck was back in court for what was scheduled to be a probable disposition of the case. But the case was not resolved and, instead, continued until Nov. 16 for another probable disposition hearing, according to court records.

Salisbury police responded to a Railroad Avenue condominium complex on April 5 after receiving a suspicious activity call involving a man and a woman "casing" the property. Officers spoke to a homeowner who showed them video surveillance of the two people, one of them later identified as Herbeck.

"The video shows the two walking around the parking lot area approaching the door of unit 2 and checking the door handle. They are seen walking past a clearly marked 'no trespassing" sign and upstairs to the second floor," Salisbury police Detective Brian Verney wrote in his report. "As I reviewed more footage I could hear Herbeck say 'here's my other escape route' and he nodded his head towards the garage entrance."

Later that day, Sgt. Jeremy Kelley went to Herbeck's apartment to talk to him. Herbeck answered the door and said he would speak to the officer.

"'Sure, just a minute' and closes the door and does not return" Verney wrote in his report.

A day later, police were back at the complex talking to the same person who called the station. The owner said someone pried open the door to his unit and then took off. Security footage showed a man wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt and white sneakers running out the door and through the complex's parking lot.

On April 8, police saw more video footage of Herbeck dated two days earlier wearing the same clothes spotted in earlier video footage.

In 2018, Herbeck pleaded guilty to destruction of property and nighttime breaking and entering out of Salem District Court. There are several other entries in his criminal record, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, stalking, breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, possessing burglarious tools and other offenses, according to court records.

Based on the video footage and Herbeck's criminal record, Vermey obtained an arrest warrant. He was arrested at his home April 12 and arraigned three days later.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

