Salisbury crash that killed two nets man eight years active prison time

A Salisbury man has been sentenced to eight active years in prison for his role in a July 2022 crash that killed two people.

On Oct. 30, 2023, Sammy Hwang pleaded guilty to two counts of grossly negligent manslaughter by automobile. S. James Sarbanes, administrative judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, sentenced Hwang, of Salisbury, to 20 years in prison, with all but eight years suspended. Upon release, Hwang will be on supervised probation for three years.

What happened in the deadly crash in Salisbury

On July 12, 2022, at about 4:15 a.m., Hwang crashed into the back of a vehicle on Route 50 at Forest Grove Road in Parsonsburg, sending the victims' vehicle into a tree.

One passenger was declared dead on scene, while the other died several weeks later from injuries she sustained from the crash. The vehicle carrying the two victims was carrying five individuals total, all of whom were returning home from working overnight.

The investigation of the Maryland State Police Crash Team revealed that Hwang was driving in excess of 110 miles per hour at the time of the crash, when he collided with the back of the victims' car. A test of his blood revealed a .11 blood alcohol concentration.

'The importance not drinking and driving'

“This case is a prime example of why we tell our young adults the importance of not drinking and driving," said Wicomico State's Attorney Jamie L. Dykes. "Mr. Hwang has had no prior contacts with the criminal justice system, not even a speeding ticket before July 12, 2022.

"But on that night, he made several terrible decisions that now leaves two families without their mothers, and a community heartbroken. I appreciate the thoughtful consideration of the Honorable Judge Sarbanes in this case, and hope that this sends a message to our community that we take these offenses seriously, and will prosecute them accordingly.”

Dykes commended the members of the Maryland State Police for their work and quick action in the investigation, specifically thanking Cpl. She also commended Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Bourdon for her advocacy in this case.

