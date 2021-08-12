Salisbury detention center escapee receives more jail time

Aug. 12—SALISBURY — Six days after being arraigned in Newburyport District Court for escaping from a local detention center in June, a Haverhill woman pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Emma Kerivan, 23, of Brockton Avenue was finishing a six-month sentence related to a probation violation at the Essex County Sheriff's Department's Women in Transition facility on Elm Street in Salisbury when she and another inmate ran off June 19, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

The prosecutor said Kerivan was first incarcerated at the South Bay House of Corrections in Boston for violating probation conditions imposed for driving while under the influence of drugs. She was then transferred to the WIT program in Salisbury, from which she escaped.

Kervin's arraignment came a day before she was scheduled to be released from South Bay for finishing her original six-month sentence, according to a court official.

In court Wednesday, Kervin's attorney, Daniel Hutchinson, told Judge Peter Doyle that his client was missing for only 22 hours and called her actions a "momentary lapse in judgment."

Doyle told Hutchinson that Kerivan needed to be held accountable for escaping and offered a six-month sentence with credit for 56 days already served. Hutchinson said his client would accept the deal.

About 3:45 p.m. on June 19, Kerivan and another inmate jumped out of a bedroom window and ran toward woods close to the adjacent Sylvan Street Grille.

Officers quickly searched around the restaurant but could not find them. The search radius was expanded to the nearby Winner's Circle restaurant but the women were not found, according to court records. Upon hearing word that two inmates escaped, the facility was placed on lockdown and guards took a head count of every prisoner.

Kerivan was eventually picked up and brought back to the South Bay House of Corrections, where she remains. Her arraignment was conducted via videoconference. There was no mention of whether the other inmate was still on the loose.

WIT is a minimum security and prerelease facility for women with drug and alcohol addictions.

The center provides programs and services to prepare them for life after incarceration by assisting them with obtaining the resources and skills needed to successfully reintegrate into society. Programs include individual and group counseling, education, employment, and community service assignments, according to the Essex County Sheriff's Department's website.

