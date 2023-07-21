Salisbury dig produces 'richest' finds of the year so far

This is the third dig at the site known as the Avon Camp in a number of years

Military veterans taking part in an archaeological dig at an Anglo-Saxon burial site have uncovered the "richest grave found this year".

The dig on the Salisbury Plain Training Area has unearthed a large bone, an antler comb and some iron shears.

The items, from the same burial site, are estimated to be 1,400 years old.

Head archaeologist, Richard Osgood, said the site has given them a "real understanding" of what life in the 7th century was like.

The dig is run by Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) with the help of Wessex Archaeology in the area known as the Avon Camp.

The artefacts have helped archaeologists to better understand the era

It is part of a programme called Operation Nightingale which supports the health and wellbeing of military veterans.

It sees wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans taking part in archaeological digs on the Defence estate.

This year, for the first time, the team is joined by members of the Army Widows' Association, a volunteer-run organisation and charity that offers support and friendship to the widows and widowers of servicemen and women.

DIO's head archaeologist, Mr Osgood, said: "This site has provided some incredible archaeology and allowed us to gain a real understanding of what life was like for people living on this land in the 7th century."

His team described the site as the "richest grave uncovered this year".

The dig has been done by archaeologists and military veterans

Mr Osgood added: "The benefits for the veterans who attend these digs are incredible.

"They return again and again for the experience and the kinship, and this year we are delighted to be joined by Army widows.

"There is something about digging in a hole in the ground and connecting with the moment-to-moment experience that is archaeology that has proven to be very healing."

The two previous digs at the 7th century burial area, which took place in 2021 and 2022, yielded other impressive artefacts including Roman coins, bronze and silver discs and a necklace made of glass beads.

These earlier digs uncovered around 26 burials in 22 graves and this final excavation has helped to add some more pieces to the puzzle.

Phil Andrews, from Wessex Archaeology, said: "The aim in our final year of excavation at Avon Camp is to gain a full picture of this remarkable Anglo-Saxon cemetery and add to our understanding of rare burial enclosures we have found evidence of."

