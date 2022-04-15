Salisbury dog daycare owner charged with animal cruelty

Apr. 15—SALISBURY — The owner of a dog-sitting business in Salisbury has been charged with animal cruelty.

Jennifer Ford, 34, of Byfield was arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court on three counts of cruelty to animals. She was held without bail overnight pending a dangerousness hearing Thursday. She owns and operates Seacoast Canine in Salisbury and Byfield.

Judge Peter Doyle found her dangerous and released her on $5,000 cash bail and ordered to stay at least 100 feet away from business/business animals; not to work with or possess any animals other than those she presently owns (three dogs, two cats, six goats, four alpacas and chickens); allow law enforcement, animal control and/or MSPCA on property to enforce court order; not to abuse any animal; and stay away from and have no direct or indirect contact with witnesses, except for written communication on employment/business matters.

Acting on a report of animal abuse from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Salisbury police initiated an investigation that revealed three separate alleged incidents dating back to 2021.

The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.