Late Salisbury firefighter Bryan Lewis gets hero's welcome home, watch the video here

The Salisbury Fire Department has announced that Lt. Bryan Lewis, who served the department from 2006-2024, has died.

In his work as a firefighter/paramedic, he spent time in Maintenance & Supply, and most recently was lieutenant on Truck 2. Prior to working for the SFD, Bryan was a 911 Dispatcher for Wicomico County Emergency Services and a volunteer for the Westside Fire Department.

Lt. Bryan Lewis, who served the Salisbury Fire Department from 2006-2024, has died.

Wayne Barrall posted this video to Facebook of Lewis getting a hero's welcome home in the procession down Route 50.

'End of life' bill heard in Annapolis: ‘End-of-Life Option Act’ draws passionate testimony before Maryland Senate committee

Horseshoe crabs get new support: Horseshoe crabs, which have suffered steep declines, get big new endangered species push

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Watch late Salisbury firefighter gets hero's welcome home in video