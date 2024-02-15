Late Salisbury firefighter Bryan Lewis gets hero's welcome home, watch the video here

Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
·1 min read

The Salisbury Fire Department has announced that Lt. Bryan Lewis, who served the department from 2006-2024, has died.

In his work as a firefighter/paramedic, he spent time in Maintenance & Supply, and most recently was lieutenant on Truck 2. Prior to working for the SFD, Bryan was a 911 Dispatcher for Wicomico County Emergency Services and a volunteer for the Westside Fire Department.

Wayne Barrall posted this video to Facebook of Lewis getting a hero's welcome home in the procession down Route 50.

