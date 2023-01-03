Salisbury man allegedly killed by wife in Maggie Valley, police say

The wife of a Salisbury man is facing murder charges in his death in western North Carolina, according to Maggie Valley police, Channel 9′s partners at WLOS are reporting.

Maggie Valley Police Chief Russ Gilliland said his officers responded to a domestic call at the Tanglewood Motel in Maggie Valley at around 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was then arrested for the death of her husband, 57-year-old Wayne Stevenson Evans, of Salisbury, according to WLOS.

Rankin-Evans is now being held at the Haywood County jail with no bond, according to WLOS.

The case remains under investigation. The cause of death is currently unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

