Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in hospital parking lot

A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot.

Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.

According to Burlington police, the victim was attempting to valet their car when Horvitz allegedly threatened them with a weapon, threw them to the ground and stole their vehicle. Horvitz fled the scene and the victim was brought into Lahey Hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to police.

Burlington police are currently working to obtain an arrest warrant to prosecute Horvitz on charges of carjacking, armed assault with intent to rob, and assault and battery on an elder with serious bodily injury.

The victim has not been identified.

