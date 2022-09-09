Salisbury man arrested after leading deputies on a chase, sheriff’s office says

An attempted traffic stop of a fugitive in Rowan County sparked a chase through Salisbury that ended with a man in custody on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies with Rowan County said they were surveilling 28-year-old Jefaris Mikel Bennett, of Salisbury, for alleged parole violations and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bennett was found in his car near an apartment complex in East Spencer where deputies said they attempted to pull him over. He did not stop and fled from deputies.

Deputies said they pursued Bennett through Salisbury before successfully deploying stop sticks that damaged the passenger side tires.

During the chase, Bennett allegedly drove into oncoming traffic, a person’s yard and onto a sidewalk in front of the Bell Tower Green where he just missed people walking, deputies said.

The car then crashed into a brick wall and street sign before Bennett took off on foot, deputies said. He was caught after a short foot chase.

Once in custody, the sheriff’s office said Bennett was charged for the existing violations as well as felony flee and elude and resisting an officer. He received a secured bond of more than $30,000.

