Salisbury man arrested after manhunt ends in Amesbury

Sep. 29—AMESBURY — A Salisbury man serving probation for less than two months for a second driving while under the influence of drugs offense was arrested Saturday afternoon after a lengthy manhunt involving police from multiple communities

Nathaniel Hudon, 42, of Main Street was arraigned two days later in Newburyport District Court after being charged with disorderly conduct and arrested on two previous warrants. On Tuesday, Hudon was scheduled for a probation violation hearing and could potentially be held in custody for almost two years.

Amesbury police Sgt. Kevin Mulrenin was one of several local police officers who responded to a Lombard Avenue address Saturday about 3:45 p.m. after a homeowner found Hudon sitting in a chair on the deck.

It was the same man believed to have eluded Salisbury police that morning after they tried to arrest him on warrants for breaking and entering, and drug offenses, according to Mulrenin's police report.

When approached by police, Hudon fled into the woods, prompting officers to seek help from the department's K-9 team of Officer Thomas Nichols and his dog, Achilles.

Assisting local police were officers from Merrimac and state police. Hudon was soon spotted by the K-9 team but managed to make it out of the woods and near Cumberland Farms on Main Street.

"All officers were scrambling with reported sightings of the subject running through the streets and attempting to flag people down for rides," Mulrenin wrote in his report. "I entered the Cumberland Farms parking lot and saw numerous people looking around in a state of panic and alarm wondering what was going on."

Hudon was seen running on Wells Avenue about 4:20 p.m. before ducking into the woods near Route 110.

Officers set up a second perimeter near that area as the K-9 team searched. Hudon was then found hiding inside the abandoned Moughan Monuments building off Haverhill Road (Route 110), Nichols wrote in his report.

"It was during that time that I observed Hudon hiding under a wagon in a pile of sand," Nichols wrote in his report, adding that Mulrenin took Hudon into custody without further incident.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

