Salisbury man arrested in shooting of dog

Mar. 3—SALISBURY — A local man accused of shooting a dog to death Feb. 23 was arrested at his home Wednesday without incident.

Jacob Dow, 28, of 87 Beach Road faces nine charges, including maliciously killing or injuring a domestic animal, two counts of cruelty to animals, misleading a police investigation and multiple firearms-related charges after police say he did not have a license to carry the gun that killed the family pet of a neighbor.

He is due to be arraigned Thursday in Newburyport District Court.

Two additional people, Donald Dow, also of 87 Beach Road, and George Dow, 77, of South Main Street, Seabrook, were issued summonses for misleading a police investigation.

Dow's arrest comes after a weeklong investigation of the death of a Husky that, according to published reports, escaped from its home and killed a duck belonging to Dow.

The killing was first posted on a local Facebook page and drew dozens of comments, including pleas from the dog's owner for any information related to its disappearance.

About the same time, Salisbury police began their investigation with help from the Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

