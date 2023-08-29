Salisbury man charged with arson in fire set with resident still inside

Deputy state fire marshals charged 68-year-old Whayland A. Nelson of Salisbury on Tuesday with arson and numerous other charges following an intentionally set fire on Aug. 25 at a residence on Decatur Avenue in Salisbury.

On Aug. 25 at 4:13 a.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to the Decatur Avenue address and observed evidence of a small fire on the exterior of the home. They contacted the Office of the State Fire Marshal to make a response and conduct an origin and cause investigation of the fire.

Deputy state fire marshals arrived on scene and determined the cause of the fire was incendiary (arson). Through the course of their investigation they determined an occupant of the house and Nelson had a dispute at the Decatur Avenue address earlier that morning and later developed Nelson as a suspect for setting the fire.

Deputy state fire marshals applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Nelson. He was located on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in the area of the Salisbury Police Department. Officers from the Salisbury Police Department as well as deputy state fire marshals were able to arrest Nelson without incident. He was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Nelson was charged with arson 1st degree, arson 2nd degree, malicious burning 2nd degree, assault 2nd degree and two counts of reckless endangerment as the home was occupied when he set the fire.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury man charged with arson in fire set with resident inside