Salisbury man charged with breaking into local gas station

Sep. 29—SALISBURY — A local man was ordered held on $500 cash bail on Wednesday following his arraignment in Newburyport District Court only hours after police say he broke into an Elm Street gas station Tuesday night and stole scratch tickets.

Scott G. McDonald, 42, of Old Elm Street faces charges of breaking-and-entering nighttime for a felony, larceny from a building and larceny under $1,200.

Police say McDonald was caught on live video breaking into the Sunoco Mini-Mart on Elm Street where he worked about 11:30 p.m. The store manager happened to be checking out the live cameras inside the store while sitting at home and spotted McDonald. Local police, assisted by a state police trooper, converged upon the store moments later and arrested McDonald.

A check of the store showed no signs of forced entry. Rather, police found a set of keys in the front door lock, according to Salisbury police Sgt. Keith Forget's report.

McDonald told Salisbury police Officer Adam Lischinsky that he worked at the station and was there to conduct "work-related functions," Forget wrote in his report, adding that McDonald smelled of alcohol.

Forget got the store manager on the phone who confirmed McDonald was an employee. But McDonald was supposed to arrive at work at 4:30 a.m., not 11 p.m. While on the phone with the store manager, another Salisbury police officer told Forget that McDonald had "store-owned cash on his person, and intended to purchase scratch tickets," Forget wrote in his report.

The store manager later arrived and told police that McDonald did not have permission to be in the station at that time. He also said he saw McDonald, on video, take scratch tickets from a display case.

"We discovered several scratched and cashed lottery tickets in the trash which was also secured as evidence," Forget wrote in his report.