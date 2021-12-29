Salisbury man charged with child rape

Dec. 29—SALISBURY — A New Hampshire man was ordered held without bail Tuesday morning in Newburyport District Court after he was arraigned on a child rape with force charge and four counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14.

David McCarron, 55, of Red Coat Lane, Hampton, turned himself in to Salisbury police at the police station about 4:20 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

Little is known about the charges since the police report was immediately impounded following his arraignment.

McCarron will be behind bars until at least Thursday when a dangerousness hearing is to take place.

The hearing would determine whether a judge finds McCarron to be too dangerous to the child to be afforded bail while awaiting trial. McCarron's attorney did not dispute there was enough probable cause to hold his client without bail pending the dangerousness hearing.

Judge Peter Doyle then ordered McCarron to have no contact with the child and a witness. He must abide by all restraining orders and stay away from the child's home.

Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said he could not comment on the charges, adding that the initial complaint was made Dec. 13.

"It's an awful case," Fowler said.

Court records show the charges stem from incidents on three days in September, October and November.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.