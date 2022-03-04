Salisbury man charged with killing dog held without bail

Mar. 3—SALISBURY — Leaving Newburyport District Court with tears running down her face Thursday, the owner of a 2-year-old Siberian husky police say was killed by her neighbor said she wanted to see justice done for her dog.

"Zoe was so sweet, so patient," Emily Meattey said just outside the courthouse.

Minutes earlier, the man who allegedly shot and then strangled Zoe to death, 28-year-old Jacob Dow of Beach Road, was ordered held without bail for up to 120 days following his arraignment on animal cruelty and firearm offenses.

Judge Allen Swan ruled there were no conditions of release that would ensure the public's safety at the conclusion of a dangerousness hearing held soon after Dow's arraignment.

In addition to two counts of cruelty to animals, he was charged with malicious killing or injury to a domestic animal, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, unlawful possession of a shotgun, possessing ammunition without an FID card and misleading a police investigation.

Two of Dow's relatives, George Dow and Donald Dow, were also arraigned on misleading a police investigation. Donald Dow, 29, who was also charged with firearms offenses, was released on $1,500 cash bail while George Dow, 77, was released on personal recognizance.

Both men are charged with lying to police while officers conducted their investigation of Zoe's disappearance.

All three are due back in court April 5 for pretrial hearings. While awaiting trial, they were ordered to stay away and have no contact with Meattey. They were also ordered to turn over all firearms and stay out of trouble with the law.

Meattey choked up several times during the dangerousness hearing while an Essex County prosecutor described how Jacob Dow first shot Zoe with a shotgun and then strangled the dog to death upon learning it was still alive.

According to the prosecutor, Meattey's two dogs, Zoe and Grizzly, escaped from their Dock Lane home about 9 a.m. on Feb. 23 and headed toward the Dow family's property.

Story continues

The husky then attacked and killed a duck on the property. That prompted Jacob Dow to grab an unregistered shotgun from the home, and fire a round of birdshot at the dog. The blast hit Zoe in the chest and felled her. But when Jacob Dow checked on the dog, he discovered it was still alive. He then got onto his knees and strangled Zoe until she was dead.

Jacob Dow's attorney said it was unnecessary to hold him in custody because he was not a danger to the community, calling the incident a "very sad situation." He went on to say that Jacob Dow was an animal lover who "strangled it to put it out of its misery,"

While leaving the courtroom, Jacob Dow's attorney said his client was entitled to take action on his own property and added that Meattey's dogs would repeatedly break free and run onto the Dow property.

Meattey acknowledged her dogs have run onto the Dow property in the past but said it was only once. She also said she was dismayed and distraught upon learning Zoe was still alive after being shot.

"She wasn't dead. She needed to see a vet," Meattey said.

Meattey went on to praise the Salisbury community who helped shed light on what happened and helped lead to Zoe's recovery. Following the incident, dozens of people commented on the incident on social media.

Salisbury police Sgt. Jeremy Kelley wrote that after the dogs escaped, Meattey went outside to find them. Aided by sightings posted on a community Facebook page, and motorists, Meattey tracked the dogs to the Dows' property.

After what sounded like a shotgun blast, Grizzly came running from the Dow property but ran past Meattey. She then called police.

Kelley and Officer Bruce Dow (not related to the Dows) spoke to Meattey at the adjacent Marie's Restaurant. She told them of the shot and that Zoe was missing. Kelley spoke to the three Dows and asked if they saw the dog. All three said they had not seen the dog nor heard the shot. Officer Dow was told that one of the Dows' ducks was found dead.

A few hours later, Kelley returned to the Dow residence and asked again if they knew what happened to Meattey's dog.

"Jacob Dow, who was speaking with Officer Dow, continued to deny any shooting or seeing a dog," Kelley wrote in his report, adding that before leaving, he asked Jacob Dow a third time whether he knew where Zoe was. Jacob Dow again denied knowing anything.

A day later, police spoke to the property owner, Russell Dow, who was away at the time of the incident.

"When asking Russell if there was a possibility that the dog was shot, Russell stated that there was a possibility," Kelley wrote in his report.

Russell Dow went on to say that if "they want the dog back I will see what I can do about it. After that comment we were now confident that the dog was on the property somewhere."

Suspicions fell upon Jacob Dow after officers learned he had used a .410 shotgun to shoot woodchucks in the garden. Russell then led officers to a place out back where the dog had been buried. Police noticed the dog's chest had injuries consistent with birdshot. Zoe was then transported to a local veterinary hospital for examination, according to Kelley's report.

On Friday, Jacob and Donald Dow went to the police station to be interviewed. During the interview, Jacob Dow told officers he found the dog with a pet duck in its mouth.

"He said that he shot the dog with a 410 shotgun with birdshot. He said that he shot the dog because it was attacking the duck," Kelley wrote in his report. "He said the dog went down but wasn't dead. I asked what he did next and he said 'I choked it.' I questioned this choking further. He went on to say that he held down the dog while on his knees. He said that he used both of his hands to place them around the dog's neck to restrict the dog from breathing until the dog was unresponsive."

Jacob Dow then told Kelley that he did not want the dog to suffer and that he choked the dog to "put it out of its misery."

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.