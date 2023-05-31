Salisbury man convicted again of second degree murder after new trial

A Salisbury man has been convicted again of second degree murder, along with assault and firearm charges in a 2017 murder.

On May 30, Dionte Dutton was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, firearm use in a violent crime and related offenses after a six-day trial in Wicomico County Circuit Court.

Dutton was previously convicted of these same charges in 2019, but was granted a new trial on appeal, a Wicomico County State's Attorney's release said.

On June 10, 2017, Dutton engaged in a minor confrontation with Jaquanta Walton while inside the VFW located on West Main Street in Salisbury. As a result, Dutton summoned his associate Lee Braboy to the VFW with a firearm. Upon Braboy’s arrival, Dutton entered Braboy’s vehicle and began to stalk Walton who was on foot outside of the VFW. After a period of time, Dutton began driving Braboy’s vehicle.

Immediately preceding the murder, Dutton pulled the vehicle behind a building opposite the VFW where Braboy exited. Dutton then proceeded to leave the area. Less than three minutes later, Braboy emerged from behind the building, walked directly up to Walton and shot him one time in the chest before fleeing on foot, the release said.

Braboy was convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 and is currently serving multiple life sentences.

Dutton's sentencing was postponed to allow for a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed. Dutton will remain in custody pending sentencing.

