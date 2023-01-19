Salisbury man convicted of armed robbery, more in Pizza City case

A Salisbury man was convicted Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, of charges related to a March 2022 armed robbery of Pizza City in Salisbury, the Wicomico County State Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Kendal Smiley was convicted of two counts of armed robbery, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of firearm use in a violent crime and related charges on Jan. 18. In March of last year, after stealing a relative's handgun and walking a short distance to the Pizza City on Carroll Street in Salisbury, Smiley pointed the handgun at two employees and robbed the store of the money in the cash register, according to prosecutors. After Smiley discarded the clothes he was wearing in the relative's backyard trash can, police made initial contact with Smiley in the area about 10 minutes after the robbery. Smiley was released from police contact because his clothing did not match the clothing description given by the victims.

Smiley continued to a local hotel after being released, where he used the stolen money to pay for his stay, according to prosecutors. Shortly after, police located the clothing items and red plastic mask that were discarded in the trash can. The items were sent for DNA analysis, which confirmed that Smiley was the individual who wore all three items.

Sentencing was postponed pending the completion of a pre-sentence investigation. Smiley will remain in custody pending sentencing.

