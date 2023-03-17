Salisbury man convicted of attempted murder in 2021 shooting at Dollar General

A two-day trial in Wicomico County Circuit Court ended with Gary DuPont Jr. being convicted of attempted murder and related charges stemming from a 2021 incident.

DuPont was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, firearm use in a violent crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and related offenses, the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said in a release.

Sentencing was postponed by Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead to allow for a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed. He will remain in custody pending sentencing.

On Dec. 27, 2021, after a physical altercation involving several people in the Dollar General Store on North Salisbury Boulevard in Salisbury, DuPont shot a woman once in the abdomen as she attempted to take his photograph to give to law enforcement, the release said.

He then fled the scene disposing of his handgun. The victim underwent emergency surgery at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and survived her wound. DuPont was arrested in early April 2022 by the United States Marshals Service.

