Salisbury man convicted of sexual abuse of a minor 'in his care and custody'

A Salisbury man was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of sexual offense, the Wicomico County State Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Orlando Hill, 45, "sexually abused a minor who was in his care and custody" from October 2012 to October 2014, according to the Wicomico County State Attorney's Office. Hill was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor, second degree sexual offense and three counts of third degree sexual offense on Nov. 30 after a two-day jury trial.

Hill committed his acts upon the minor with an accomplice who is pending trial. The victim was under the age of 12 at the time of the offenses.

Sentencing was deferred pending receipt of a mandatory Pre-Sentence Investigation and mental health evaluation. Hill will remain in custody pending sentencing.

More:Former Wicomico deputy indicted on rape charges of 5 victims

More:Salisbury double murder case ends in conviction of Cambridge man

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury man convicted in child sex abuse case