Salisbury man dies in North Division Street shooting: Police

A Salisbury man died Friday after being shot multiple times as he walked down North Division Street, Maryland State Police said.

Police said troopers responded to a report of shooting at around 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the 900 block of North Division Street.

The victim has been identified as Richard Darlington Smith, 49, of Salisbury, police said.

Smith was declared dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting with Salisbury police assisting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury man shot dead as he walked down street: Police