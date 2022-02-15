Salisbury man gets 30 years for attempted murder in case of victim set on fire

The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said the Salisbury man who set a victim on fire in an attempted murder case has received the maximum sentence.

A Wicomico County judge sentenced 36-year-old Robert Glorius on Tuesday to 30 years in prison. After a two day trial in November, a jury found Glorius guilty of attempted second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Glorius and co-defendant Emily Skelton went to Eden on April 6, 2020, to get revenge for a drug deal gone bad. Glorius brought a can of gasoline and after a brief confrontation, Glorius doused the victim in gasoline and set him on fire.

Wicomico County deputies and paramedics from the Allen Volunteer Fire Company responded to the incident. Glorius and Skelton fled the scene, but deputies took them into custody a short time later.

A Maryland State Police helicopter flew the victim to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, where he received months of treatment for severe burns to more than half of his body, according to prosecutors.

Emily Skelton took a plea agreement for this case as well as a violation of probation in a previous case. A judge sentenced her to serve 18 years, 10 months and 29 days in prison.

