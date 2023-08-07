Salisbury man gets 83-year sentence following murder conviction

On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, Judge Matthew A. Maciarello, associate judge of the Circuit Court for WicomicoCounty, sentenced Dionte Dutton, 39, of Salisbury to a total of 83 years of incarceration.

On May 30, 2023, a Wicomico County jury convicted Dutton of second-degree murder, first degree assault,conspiracy first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a handgun in thecommission of a crime of violence, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and wear/carry/transporthandgun in vehicle.

On June 10, 2017, Dionte Dutton became engaged in a minor confrontation with Jaquanta Walton while insidethe VFW located on West Main Street in Salisbury.

As a result, Dutton summoned his associate, Lee Braboy, to the VFW with a firearm, according to prosecutors. Upon Braboy’s arrival, Dutton entered Braboy’s vehicle and began to stalk Walton, who was on foot outside of the VFW, prosecutors said. After a period of time, Dutton began driving Braboy’s vehicle. Immediately preceding the murder, Dutton pulled the vehicle behind a building opposite the VFW, where Braboy exited, per prosecutors.

Dutton then proceeded to leave the area. Less than three minutes later, Braboy emerged from behind the building, walked directly up to Jaquanta Walton and shot him one time in the chest before fleeing on foot.

Dionte Dutton was previously convicted of these same charges in 2019 but was granted a new trial on appeal.Braboy was convicted of First-Degree Murder and related charges in March of 2019, and is currently servingmultiple life sentences.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Salisbury Police Department led the investigation, withSenior Assistant State’s Attorneys Patrizia Coletta and Lauren Bourdon prosecuting the case.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Murder conviction nets Salisbury man 83 years in prison