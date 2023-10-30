On Monday, Judge James Sarbanes, administrative judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, sentenced Delonte Bryant to life in prison for the August 2015 murder of Dommeir Deshields.

The 30-year-old Bryant of Salisbury was convicted in June 2023, after a three-day jury trial, of murder in the first degree, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and related offenses.

The sentences on the other counts were either legally merged or made concurrent to the life sentence. Bryant was previously convicted of the same crimes in August of 2018 and given the same sentence. This trial was a retrial of the matter after the Maryland Appellate Court vacated the original jury verdict and ordered a new trial.

The sentence the court could impose after retrial was limited by statute to be no greater than that imposed after the first trial.

What went down in the Salisbury homicide

In the late morning hours of Aug. 3, 2015, Bryant approached his victim, 21-year-old Dommeir Deshields, inthe roadway at the intersection of Anne Street and Railroad Avenue in Salisbury and shot him multiple times atclose range.

Deshields was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, now known as TidalHealth, where he was pronounced dead later that day while undergoing surgery for his injuries. The reasons for the crime remain unclear.

State's attorney Jamie Dykes commended detective Sabrina Metzger of the Maryland State Police, the lead investigator on the case, and all other members of the law enforcement community for their work in the investigation.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney D. Scott Messersmith and Assistant State’s Attorney Darin Ruark prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury man gets life in prison in 2015 homicide: What to know