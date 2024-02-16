Salisbury man gets life sentence in brutal sexual assault on 80-year-old victim

On Thursday, Ralph Harmon Jr., of Salisbury, was sentenced in Circuit Court for Wicomico County to life in prison plus an additional 60 years of incarceration on charges including rape and attempted murder.

Here's what to know about the brutal crime that landed the sentence for Harmon.

Harmon sexually assaulted 80-year-old victim, pushed her into river

On Nov. 16, 2023, following a four-day jury trial, a Wicomico County jury convicted Harmon ofattempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, rape first degree, rape second degree, kidnapping, false imprisonment, armed robbery and related offenses.

Sentencing was postponed to allow for a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed. Harmon had remained in custody pending Thursday’s sentencing.

On Jan. 13, 2023, the 80-year-old victim exited her residence in Seaford and walked to her car parked in her driveway. At that time, she was approached by Harmon, prosecutors say, forced at gunpoint into her vehicle, pistol whipped and driven away. The victim was robbed of her jewelry and forced by Harmon to provide the PIN number to her debit card.

After crossing into Maryland, Harmon sexually assaulted and bound the victim’s hands together, according to prosecutors. After visiting multiple ATM’s, Harmon drove the victim to a residence on Riverside Drive in Salisbury where he forced her to walk onto a pier. Harmon then pushed the victim into the frigid water of the Wicomico River. When the victim managed to surface, Harmon continued to assault the victim. Satisfied that she would not survive, Harmon walked back to the victim’s vehicle and left the area.

After more than 11 minutes in the freezing water, the victim was able to free her hands and climb up a kayak ramp onto the pier. She then managed to walk to Riverside Drive where passing motorists called police. The victim was transported to Tidal Health where she received staples in her head and received care for multiple other injuries.

Spending spree with victim's debit card followed sexual assault

After leaving the victim in the Wicomico River with her hands bound, Harmon proceeded to pick up five of his friends and engage in a spending spree using the victim’s debit card. In the afternoon hours of Jan. 13, the victim’s vehicle was observed by police in a parking lot on Main Street in Salisbury. As the police approached the vehicle, Ralph Harmon immediately fled the area. After a brief foot chase he was arrested, still in possession of the victim’s debit card.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said “I am thankful to the victim for her extraordinary courage, hervresilience, and her unwavering faith in our system of justice. Harmon is the embodiment of evil, but thanks tovthe couragevand fortitude of the victim, the work of law enforcement and prosecutors, and the sentence imposed by Judge Beckstead, our community is now safe from Ralph Harmon and the victim will have a measure of justice as she continues to recover from this horrific crime.”

Dykes commended the members of the Maryland State Police, the Salisbury Police Department, and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation, specifically thanking the lead Detective, Senior Trooper Garrett Dick for his hard work and diligence in the investigation.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorneys Heather Clarke, Lauren Bourdon, and D. Scott Messersmith prosecuted the case.

