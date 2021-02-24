Salisbury man held without bail in stabbing case

Feb. 24—SALISBURY — A Cable Avenue man charged with stabbing an acquaintance with a hypodermic needle and later threatening her with a knife was ordered held without bail after his arraignment on several charges Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.

The charges against 35-year-old Douglas S. Plourde include assault and battery with a hypodermic needle, assault and battery of a family/household member (two counts), threatening to commit a crime (murder) and intimidating, and stem from multiple incidents, according to court records.

Additional charges could be filed by Amesbury police after Plourde allegedly threatened the same person Friday while they were driving in Amesbury with a child in the car. The alleged incident led to a car crash a short time later, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

Plourde was arrested on a warrant after the crash. At the time of his arrest, Plourde was facing a heroin/fentanyl possession charge in Lawrence District Court.

At Plourde's arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Judge Allen Swan to find Plourde dangerous to his alleged victim and the public and to hold him without bail pending trial. She also asked Swan to revoke Plourde's release on the drug charge based on the new charges filed against him.

Swan agreed there was enough probable cause to hold Plourde without bail until at least a dangerousness hearing takes place. He also revoked Plourde's release on the Lawrence District Court charge.

A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for March 10 at Newburyport District Court.

Plourde stabbed an acquaintance with a hypodermic needle Feb. 8 following an argument, according to court records. The victim was forced to seek medical attention and undergo testing.

Days later, the two got into another violent argument, promoting the victim to call for help. But Plourde grabbed her phone and smashed it to pieces. About the same time, Plourde threatened to "put a bullet" in her father's head.

Court documents report the victim smashed her car on purpose late last week in Amesbury after Plourde "held a knife up to her during the driving which resulted in the crash, and prior to crashing was screaming at her and driving erratically in the car," Salisbury police Sgt. Jim Leavitt wrote in his report.

