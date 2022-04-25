Salisbury man ordered to stay away from YWCA apartments

Apr. 25—SALISBURY — A former local man was arraigned on two vandalism charges Friday in Newburyport District Court, roughly a year after police say he disabled multiple light poles within the YWCA Housing Apartments complex at 7 Park St.

Scott Merchant, 31, then of 5 Park St., was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay off YWCA property. He is due back in court June 8 for a pretrial hearing.

Merchant's arraignment came immediately after Doyle denied motions by attorney Peter Lemire to drop the charges or at the very least bring the matter before a clerk magistrate to determine whether there was enough probable cause to charge him.

According to Lemire, Merchant no longer lives in Salisbury.

In Lemire's motion, he argued that police charged Merchant after seeing video footage of a man who fit his client's description but stopped short of proving he was the man caught on video on April 21, 2021, disabling the light poles.

Salisbury police Detective Brian Verney wrote that he was investigating reports of a man opening electrical panels on the posts and then cutting the wires.

Video showed a man "creeping along the fence that abuts 5 Park St., opening the electrical panel on the light post near the Dumpster, leaving around the block down Maple Street before returning to cut the wires of both posts. The male returns to cover the electrical access boxes after both lights were out," Verney wrote in his report.

Suspicion quickly fellow upon Merchant who lived next door to the apartments and had repeatedly complained to police about noise and light pollution during construction. Verney watched additional footage from a nearby business that showed the same person running around the block and back onto 7 Park St. around the time the light poles were vandalized.

"The male in all the videos has a similar size and stature to Merchant," Verney wrote in his report.

It was that phrase that Lemire used as a basis for his motion to dismiss.

"Mr. Merchant is charged because the male in the videos 'has a similar size and stature' to him and happens to live nearby! There is no [indication] of what this individual's face, hair style, facial hair (if any), skin color, clothing, etc!" Lemire wrote in his motion. "Simply having a 'similar size and stature' to the perpetrator does not rise to the level of identifying Mr. Merchant as the culprit even with the very low evidentiary bar of probable cause."

Verney finally spoke to Merchant on Aug. 19, 2021, at the police station and showed him a video screenshot of the incident.

Merchant began yelling and stormed out of the station. Within a few weeks, Merchant had hired Lemire. Verney first charged Merchant with two counts of malicious destruction of property but the charges were later reduced to vandalism, according to court records.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

