Salisbury man pleads guilty to conspiracy to steal more than $1.8M from Shore Appliance

An Eastern Shore man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft in connection with the embezzlement of more than $1.8 million from Salisbury-based business Shore Appliance Connection.

The guilty plea of Stephen Franklin, age 54, of Salisbury was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office.

Franklin faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud conspiracy and a mandatory sentence of two years in federal prison, consecutive to any other sentence imposed, for aggravated identity theft. Franklin will be required to pay restitution in the full amount of the victims’ losses, which the parties stipulate is $1,850,488.94.

Franklin’s liability is joint with co-defendant Duane G. Larmore, age 48, of Salisbury who previously pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing.

As detailed in the plea agreement, Larmore was an employee at Shore Appliance Connection (“Shore Appliance”), whose duties included maintaining the books and records for the company. From mid-September 2016 through about March 2020, Franklin conspired with others, including Larmore, to steal more than $1.8 million from Shore Appliance.

Specifically, Franklin and Larmore stole over $1 million from Shore Appliance to use for their own purposes, including to make investments and to pay business expenses for Franklin’s businesses, without the knowledge and consent of the owners of Shore Appliance.

For all of Franklin’s and Larmore’s conduct, actual cash losses to Shore Appliance totaled $1,850,488.94 and intended losses totaled $2,137,674.74.

