Salisbury man remains in custody after weekend car crash

Oct. 19—SALISBURY — A local man accused of crashing the car he had just stolen into a Beach Road tree and then fleeing Sunday night remained in custody following his arraignment Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.

Kenneth Langmaid III, 39, of Short Lane, was charged by Salisbury police with leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense) and a marked lanes violation. Additional charges may be filed by Amesbury police related to the reported stolen car, according to court records.

His arraignment was delayed a day due to concerns over his health.

Following the crash, Langmaid ran to his Short Lane home and remained there until local police arrived. During the booking process, Langmaid complained of hand and chest pain. He also appeared to be under the influence of drugs, repeatedly nodding off as police officers watched. Eventually, he was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport where he had to be given the anti-opioid medication Narcan to stay awake, according to court records.

At the time of Langmaid's arrest, he was on probation for drug-related offenses and had two warrants for uttering and larceny issued by the same courthouse.

During Tuesday's arraignment, Judge William Martin ruled there was enough probable cause to hold Langmaid until a probation violation hearing. On the new charges, Langmaid was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail. Both matters will be heard on Nov. 9.

Around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Salisbury police and firefighters responded to the area of 30 Beach Road where a black SUV had crashed head-on into a tree. The driver was nowhere to be seen but in plain sight Officer Patrick Szymkowski saw mail addressed to Langmaid at his Short Lane residence. Around the same time. Szymkowski learned that the SUV belonged to an Amesbury woman who had just reported it stolen to Amesbury police, according to Szymkowski's report.

Salisbury police K-9 Officer Michael Tullercash and his partner, Chapo, swept the area and tracked Langmaid to Short Lane.

Salisbury police Sgt. Keith Forget arrived at Langmaid's home and spoke to his father. A few moments later, Langmaid walked out of the house and placed his hands behind his back so he could be handcuffed. Forget obliged.

Amesbury police Officer Travis Tremblay and Neil Moody soon arrived on scene and asked Langmaid if he was behind the wheel at the the time of the crash.

"Langmaid stated that 'yes' he was driving the black Lexus SUV when it crashed into the tree head-on," Szymkowski wrote in his report.

Langmaid was driven to the Salisbury police station for booking but before it could be completed, he could barely stay awake and continuously nodded off. As a precaution, he was driven to the hospital for evaluation. There, Langmaid continued nodding off making it difficult for staff to treat him. Eventually Langmaid was given Narcan.

"Within minutes Langmaid's attitude changed drastically as he was now awake and extremely upset his high had been ruined by the countering drug," Szymkowski wrote in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

