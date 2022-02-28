Salisbury man sentenced in 2020 Wicomico County shooting

A man who pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in a Wicomico County shooting has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

A judge gave 23-year-old Trevion Townsend of Salisbury a 15-year sentence on Feb. 17, according to the Wicomico County state's attorney's office. He entered a guilty plea in October in connection with a December 2020 shooting.

Prosecutors said Townsend and J'Waun Peters, his co-defendant, waited in a vehicle outside the victim's home Dec. 6, 2020, to confront the victim about an ongoing dispute. As the victim arrived home, Peters handed Townsend a semi-automatic pistol.

Townsend then got out of the vehicle and shot the victim, who survived the incident, according to prosecutors.

Peters was also convicted of first-degree assault and related charges after a two-day jury trial in October. A judge sentenced him to to serve 20 years in prison.

