Salisbury man sentenced after pleading guilty in assault on ex-girlfriend

A Salisbury man will spend several years behind bars after pleading guilty Monday to charges related to an investigation into assaults on his ex-girlfriend.

The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said Charles Edward Moor Jr. pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree assault and obstruction of justice.

A circuit court judge sentenced him to 35 years with all but 20 years suspended. Once released from prison, Moor will be required to spend five years on supervised probation.

Moor was arrested in March 2021 after assaulting his ex-girlfriend outside her Salisbury home, according to prosecutors.

Investigators then obtained a search and seizure warrant for his cellphone based on information about previous assaults on the victim. Prosecutors said video on the device from October 2020 showed Moor stepping on the victim's neck until she lost consciousness.

More: Cambridge mayor charged with 50 counts of 'distributing revenge porn'

More: Salisbury man sentenced in assault, attempted robbery case

The investigation also revealed Moor used an app to create fake Facebook messages he told prosecutors were written by the victim. The state's attorney's office said multiple witnesses came forward as well to disclose they signed false alibi statements written by Moor to get the charges dismissed.

“Domestic violence is devastating, not only for primary victims, but for secondary victims and the community at large. Wicomico County is blessed to have investigators and prosecutors who are committed to securing justice for victims and the community," State's Attorney Jamie Dykes said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury man sentenced after pleading guilty to assault charges