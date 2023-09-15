Salisbury man will serve 30 years in prison for murder

A Salisbury man has been sentenced 30 active years in prison for an April 2021 fatal shooting in the city.

In July, Clifton Jones, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder and one count of firearm use in a violent crime in the case of the 2021 murder of Jerome Moss. On Sept. 14, Jones was sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison, with all but 30 suspended, and five being served as a mandatory minimum.

On April 24, 2021, Moss, along with other associates of Jones, visited Jones' residence on Pocahontas Avenue. After a period of time and for unknown reasons, Jones went into a bedroom and retrieved a handgun. Jones confronted Moss, and subsequently shot Moss multiple times, and Moss was transported to TidalHealth, where he died from his injuries.

Following his active period of 30 years of incarceration, Jones will be on five years of supervised probation, and will be subject to 30 years of additional incarceration should he violate conditions of probation.

