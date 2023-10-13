Salisbury man wanted in Princess Anne armed robbery, Maryland State Police leading search

Maryland State Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that took place in Princess Anne in September.

The suspect, Anthony Wayne Adkins, 51, of Salisbury, has an arrest warrant issued for him for armed robbery. Adkins is described as a 5 feet 6 inch tall Caucasian male, and is known to frequent the area of Salisbury.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 26, Maryland State Troopers responded to a variety store located in the 31000 block of Eden Allen Road in Eden for an armed robbery in progress. Upon their arrival, troopers made contact with witnesses who were inside the store at the time the incident occurred.

Witnesses told police that the armed robber brandished a knife, threatened the cashier and demanded money from the register. The cashier was able to escape unharmed, and the robber reportedly fled the scene with unpurchased cigarettes and currency from the register.

Anyone with information pertaining to Adkins' location is asked to contact the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region at 443-669-3208.

