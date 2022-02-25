Salisbury PD investigating death of pet dog

Feb. 24—SALISBURY — Local police are investigating the recent death of a pet dog after an incident in the area of Beach Road and Dock Lane.

The Wednesday morning incident, which also included the death of a privately owned fowl, is still under investigation and no charges have been filed yet, according to Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler.

Fowler declined further comment until more information is gathered.

Local police are working with the Massachusetts Environmental Police and may consult the Essex County District Attorney's Office, according to a Salisbury police press release issued around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury police Sgt. Jeremy Kelley at 978-465-3121.