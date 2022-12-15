Salisbury police arrest 56-year-old connected to bank robbery

A 56-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a bank robbery the day before in Salisbury, police said.

ALSO READ: Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

Johnny Dejuan Mann, 56, of Salisbury, was charged with common law robbery after the incident at F&M Bank at 630 W. Jake Alexander Blvd.

His bond was set for $50,000.

VIDEO: Customers on alert as authorities look for people accused of skimming bank cards at local ATM’s