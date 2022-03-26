Salisbury police investigating homicide overnight

The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a homicide in Salisbury early Saturday morning.

Police said the homicide took place on Ludwick Avenue.

There is no word on when exactly the homicide took place and how it happened.

Channel 9 crews arrived to the scene around 5 a.m. and the area was still roped off.

Crime scene investigators are still at the scene.

Channel 9 contacted the Salisbury police for more information.

The case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contacted Lieutenant Crews at 704-638-5333.

