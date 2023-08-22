Salisbury Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Sunday evening on Aug. 20.

The shooting took place at about 11:13 p.m. in the 400 block of Elizabeth Street in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said in a Facebook post. The investigation revealed that a 26-year old male victim suffered a single gunshot wound.

The victim is under medical care and currently considered in critical but stable condition.

Information regarding this investigation can be provided to Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165 or anonymously at 410-548-1776.

More: Mardela Springs man sentenced to 35 years for sexual abuse of minor, child pornography

More: Worcester man dies in trailer explosion caused by accidental fire

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury police investigating Sunday evening shooting