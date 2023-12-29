Salisbury police investigating Wednesday night shooting on Isabella Street

The Salisbury Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night.

Here's what we know so far.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred within the 800 block of W. Isabella St. on Wednesday night. WMDT-TV is reporting the victim is a 23-year-old man.

If you have any information regarding what occurred, contact SPD at (410) 548-3165 or info can be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).

