Salisbury police officer arrested, charged with DWI, department says

A police officer was arrested and charged for driving while impaired, the Salisbury Police Department announced Friday.

ALSO READ: Hornets’ Bouknight had history of traffic violations before DWI arrest, records say

Israel McCants was arrested and charged Thursday in Mecklenburg County by the state highway patrol, the department said.

He has worked at the department since November 2018, police said, and resigned from his position per state statute.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: Firefighter killed in Watauga Co. crash; suspect charged with DWI, authorities say)