Salisbury police seek public's help in finding vehicle 2023 fatal hit-and-run-crash

The Salisbury Police Department is seeking the public's help in the case of a 2023 fatal hit-and-run incident in Salisbury.

Here's what to know.

Fatal hit-and-run crash in Salisbury claimed life of 59-year-old man

The SPD posted on Facebook that it continues to investigate the fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle crash that occurred on July 20, 2023, in the area of Route 50 and Boundary Street. The incident claimed the life of 59-year-old Gregory Dennis.

SPD is now seeking the community's help in locating an early model Toyota Echo, possibly gold or tan in color, with potential damage to the front passenger side. It released this photo of the suspect vehicle in the post on Facebook.

The Salisbury Police Department has released this photo of the suspect vehicle being sought in connection with a July 20, 2023, fatal hit-and-run crash.

Information can be provided to SPD at 410-548-3165 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Crime Solvers will offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest for this incident.

