Salisbury shooting leaves one teen injured now under investigation

A teenager sustained injuries in a shooting that took place on Saturday night in Salisbury.

The Salisbury Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Cecil Street for reports of shots fired on Saturday, Dec. 9, at about 11:06 p.m., the police department shared online.

During the course of the investigation, officers and detectives were able to determine that two houses and two vehicles were struck by gunfire in the area. In addition, an 18-year-old male victim sustained a non-life threatening injury suspected to be as a result of this incident, per police.

SPD personnel are continuing the investigation and are requesting any community members with information regarding this incident to call 410-548–3165. Information can also be provided anonymously through prime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

