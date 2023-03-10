An arrest has been made by members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office after responding to the 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Salisbury, on Friday, March 10, in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, the victim, a 29-year-old male, was located in the front yard of the residence with multiple stab wounds, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. The victim was transported by EMS to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division assumed the investigation and it was determined that an argument occurred between the victim and Anthoney Allen Gambrill, 21. At some point, Gambrill retrieved a large knife and began to physically assault the victim by stabbing him, according to the sheriff's office. The knife was wrestled away from Gambrill and 911 was contacted. Gambrill was taken into custody at the scene.

CRIME:Police identify trooper who was shot during traffic stop in Wicomico County

MORE CRIME:Salisbury man sentenced in armed robbery of Pizza City

A search and seizure warrant was served on the residence and the knife used in the stabbing, according to the sheriff's office. The knife is further described in the news release as a fixed blade knife with approximately an 8-inch blade and blood stains.

Gambrill was charged with assault 1st degree, assault 2nd degree and reckless endangerment. Gambrill is currently being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury stabbing incident leads to one arrest