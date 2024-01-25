Salisbury traffic signal will require emergency repair, cause 'severe change in traffic'

The traffic signal at the intersection of Division Street and College Avenue has suffered a failure, resulting in a severe change in traffic flow through the intersection that will last for several days.

Here's what to know about the emergency situation:

No through traffic for that rare of Division Street

Salisbury's Mayor's Office suggests that drivers avoid the intersection if at all possible and use alternate paths to their destination by using Route 12 and Route 13 traveling north and south.

The Department of Infrastructure and Development has identified the problem and closed through traffic from Division Street going north and south, the city stated in a news release. From both directions, only a right turn onto College Avenue is possible.

Traffic on College Avenue will retain through movement and the ability to make a right turn onto Division with restriction. However, no left turn can be made from College to Division, the release stated.

Problem with underground lines leads to current situation

The city shared it hoped that there was a quick fix to the issue. However, further investigation has shown that there is a problem with the underground lines that will require a contractor, which is assessing the situation.

The repair will be completed as quickly as possible, but poor weather could prolong the process.

