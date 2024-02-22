Salisbury University Police urge caution after attempted kidnapping

Salisbury University is advising students to use caution after a reported attempted kidnapping that occurred on Feb. 11.

Here's what we know so far.

Attempted kidnapping occurred on College Avenue in Salisbury

At about 2 p.m., the Salisbury University Police Department issued a campus wide warning about police activity in the area of College Avenue near the Avery Street Parking Lot on East Campus.

The warning was in response to an emergency 911 call following an attempted kidnapping, according to a letter sent by Salisbury University Police to students.

The warning issued to the campus community identified the description of the suspect and within an hour the suspect had been apprehended thanks to joint efforts between the SU and City of Salisbury police departments. The criminal investigation is ongoing; therefore the SUPD is unable to release any additional details at this time.

Salisbury University Police offer tips on staying safe

Staying Safe: The SUPD maintains several helpful resources to members of the campus community, including a Campus Security Escort Service. Additionally, valuable safety information can be found at SUPD’s Personal Safety & Crime Prevention Tips page. A few suggestions of note:

Walk in well-lit areas and stay near the curb, away from alleys, entry ways and bushes where someone could be hiding.

Avoid short cuts. Walk where there are other people present.

If you are being followed when walking, change directions, vary speed. Go to a well-lit area where there are other people. If followed by someone in a car, turn and walk in the other direction. Record the license plate number.

If you need an escort to or from your car, call the University Police, 410-543-6222.

Anyone with information regarding the incident and the ongoing investigation, please contact the Salisbury University Police Department at 410-543-6222.

