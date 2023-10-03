How Salisbury University has stepped up security after off-campus shooting of 3 students

Following the shooting of three Salisbury University students off campus early last month, the administration announced a number of improvements to its security.

What happened in off-campus shooting of Salisbury University students

On Thursday, Sept. 14 at about 11:30 p.m., officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the 300 block of Ohio Avenue for a report of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered that three adult males had been struck by apparent gunfire.

The three victims were transported by Salisbury EMS to the hospital, where they were each treated for non-life-threatening injuries. In response to the incident, Carolyn Lepre, president of the university released a letter to the community announcing a list of improvements to campus security.

"Like you, the shooting that took place off campus ... left me in shock. It brings me great relief to share that all three of our students are out of the hospital and recovering well," Lepre said. "I am devastated that an act of inexcusable violence has impacted our campus. Events like this are far too prevalent in our society. The Salisbury University Police Department works incredibly hard to make sure our campus is safe and secure for everyone, but we recognize our students and employees live beyond the borders of our campus."

Lepre noted the safety of the community is critical and the university "has been working to elevate our security and responsiveness."

Initiatives to improve security at Salisbury University

According to the university, such measures have included:

hiring five additional officers for the Salisbury University Police Department that will assist with patrols on campus and in the surrounding areas. Additionally, the university purchased new security technology and equipment;

reviewing the memorandum of understanding with local law enforcement agencies, including the Salisbury Police Department, Fruitland Police Department, and Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office to assist with responding to calls and patrolling areas off campus;

establishing new preventative and detection measures across campus;

holding virtual and in-person information sessions so members of the SU community can ask questions and provide insights into security concerns and solutions;

and creating a new, dedicated task force of senior University leaders, including members of Cabinet, SUPD, and others to identify security risks and "enact decisive changes to keep campus protected," the letter stated.

"While we believe this incident is isolated and there is no immediate threat to campus, we are taking these proactive measures to guarantee our university and our people are as safe as possible," Lepre said. "As we continue searching for answers and a resolution to this horrible act of violence, we must emphatically assert that violence of any kind has no place in Salisbury."

Growing concerns with violent crime in Salisbury

State's Attorney Jamie Dykes addressed the incident in an email on Salisbury's recent wave of shooting incidents, saying "the very next evening, three students at Salisbury University were shot after they attempted to deny a group of uninvited guests entry into a house."

It comes as part of a recent wave of shootings in Wicomico County that began in September.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the first incident that occurred in the area of the 800 block of Chippewa Blvd during the nighttime hours of Sept. 12.

The sheriff's office is also investigating the second shooting incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 14 in the area of the 800 block of Price Road. It was determined that numerous shots were fired but the shooting was not reported.

The sheriff's office did respond for a hit and run collision that appeared to be a result of vehicles fleeing the area after the shooting, the release said.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Off-campus shooting prompts Salisbury University to step up security