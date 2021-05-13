Salisbury woman accused of breaking into house as family watched TV

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·2 min read

May 12—SALISBURY — A local woman with a lengthy criminal history is back in trouble with the law after police say she broke into an Lincoln Avenue home Monday while a mother and two of her daughters were watching television, according to Newburyport District Court records.

Ashley Bouchard, 33, of 82 Beach Road, was charged with unarmed burglary and assault, and assault and battery after she was arrested a short time later. She also may be charged with receiving stolen property, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

At Bouchard's arraignment Tuesday morning in the same courthouse, Judge Peter Doyle ordered her held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. The hearing, which determines whether Bouchard poses too great a risk to be let out on bail while awaiting trial, was requested by the same Essex County prosecutor due to Bouchard's criminal record and the seriousness of the charges against her.

On Wednesday in court, a prosecutor told Judge Allen Swan the case against her was likely to be moved to Salem Superior Court due to the seriousness of the charges. The dangerousness hearing will likely take place in District Court on May 17. Until then, Bouchard will remain in custody.

According to the dangerousness hearing application, Bouchard has been convicted of "crimes of violence and witness intimidation."

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, the mother was watching television with her daughters in their living room when they heard someone trying to open a rear sliding door. When the mother opened the front door to investigate, she saw Bouchard standing there. Bouchard then pushed her way through the door and walked into the threshold, knocking the mother backwards. The mother was able to get Bouchard out of the home and closed the door. Bouchard then ran across the street, according to Officer Juan Guillermo's report.

Guillermo then called Lt. Richard Dellaria, the department's K-9 officer to begin a search using Dellaria's partner, Herc. Guillermo also called the Amesbury Police Department for additional aid. It was Amesbury police Officer Danielle Bower who spotted Bouchard near a CVS Pharmacy and stopped her.

Guillermo drove the mother to the CVS parking lot who identified Bouchard as the woman who tried breaking into her home.

"Yes, that's her, 100 percent," the mother told Guillermo while sitting in his cruiser.

Bouchard was placed under arrest and driven to the Beach Road police station for booking. At the station, Bouchard told Guillermo that she felt light headed prompting an Atlantic Ambulance crew to arrive at the station and examine her. Bouchard was later transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for a mental health evaluation, according to Guillermo's report.

Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

