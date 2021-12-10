A Salisbury woman has been arrested in connection with the PNC Bank robbery Dec. 3 in Salisbury.

Salisbury police said in a release that Tynise Adkins, 53, was arrested Dec. 8 at her residence in the 600 block of Homer Street.

According to police, a masked person robbed the PNC Bank at 1810 N. Salisbury Blvd. on Dec. 3.

Police said they responded to the bank at about 3:48 p.m. for a reported bank robbery and were told that the suspect demanded money from bank employees and fled with an undisclosed amount.

Detectives were able to obtain a photograph of a subject of interest and later released the image to the community via social media platforms. Based on information received from members of the community, Adkins was identified as the suspect.

Adkins has been charged with robbery and theft, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-3165. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury woman arrested in PNC Bank robbery